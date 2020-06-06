Reviewing BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) & Skyworks Solutions (OTCMKTS:SWKS)

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BE Semiconductor Industrs and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 1 0 0 2.00 Skyworks Solutions 0 7 17 0 2.71

BE Semiconductor Industrs currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.23%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $120.41, suggesting a potential downside of 11.57%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industrs 23.40% 30.35% 12.57% Skyworks Solutions 24.35% 21.89% 18.43%

Dividends

BE Semiconductor Industrs pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Skyworks Solutions pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and Skyworks Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industrs $398.98 million 8.63 $91.08 million N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions $3.38 billion 6.73 $853.60 million $5.71 23.85

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats BE Semiconductor Industrs on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with MediaTek Incorporated to deliver standards-based 5G solution. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

