Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) & Oportun Financial (NYSE:OPRT) Head to Head Review

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Elevate Credit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Elevate Credit and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit 1 3 2 0 2.17 Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83

Elevate Credit currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.67%. Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $19.58, indicating a potential upside of 53.23%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Elevate Credit and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit 1.89% 17.92% 3.50% Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elevate Credit and Oportun Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit $746.96 million 0.13 $32.18 million $0.73 3.19 Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.58 $61.60 million $1.12 11.41

Oportun Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elevate Credit. Elevate Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oportun Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Elevate Credit on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

