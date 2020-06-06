Comparing Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK) & Independent Bank (OTCMKTS:INDB)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) and Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank and Altapacific Bancor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $562.31 million 4.52 $165.18 million $5.62 13.73 Altapacific Bancor $22.76 million 3.69 $5.20 million N/A N/A

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Altapacific Bancor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Independent Bank and Altapacific Bancor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 3 1 0 2.25 Altapacific Bancor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independent Bank currently has a consensus price target of $80.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.56%. Given Independent Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Altapacific Bancor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Altapacific Bancor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 26.88% 10.42% 1.50% Altapacific Bancor 22.42% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altapacific Bancor has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Altapacific Bancor on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. Its commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise businesses with commercial credit needs. The company also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as automated teller machine cards and debit cards; and mutual fund shares, unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance. It operates through 87 full service and 2 limited service retail branches, 13 commercial banking centers, 8 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

About Altapacific Bancor

AltaPacific Bancorp operates as the holding company for AltaPacific Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, attorney client trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides short term unsecured, term, commercial and residential construction, small business administration, land, machinery and equipment, working capital, installment, and commercial real estate loans; marketable securities, home equity lines of credit, and real estate secured lines of credit; business acquisition and expansion, and inventory financing services; and debt restructuring services. In addition, it offers overdraft protection; debit and credit cards; cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, and online banking services; and order checks. The company has offices in Santa Rosa, Ontario, Covina, Temecula, and Riverside, California. AltaPacific Bancorp was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

