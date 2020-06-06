Analyzing Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (OTCMKTS:LSXMK)

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -17.16% N/A -39.15% Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -1.49, indicating that its share price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $34.01 million 0.00 -$5.83 million N/A N/A Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C $7.79 billion 1.01 $309.69 million $1.53 25.39

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Spectrum Global Solutions and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C 0 0 2 0 3.00

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a consensus price target of $51.15, suggesting a potential upside of 31.66%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C is more favorable than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. provides services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors primarily in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Caribbean. The company's engineering, design, construction, installation, and maintenance services support the build-out, maintenance, upgrade, and operation of fiber optic, Ethernet, copper, wireless, wireline, utility, and enterprise networks. It also offers an array of operations, construction, project, and program management professional required to facilitate the networks from the design and planning phase, engineer evaluation and sign off, regulatory, installation, commissioning, and maintain various types of Wi-Fi and wide-area networks, distributed antenna system networks, and small cell distribution networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), cable broadband multiple system operators, and enterprise customers. In addition, the company designs, installs, and maintains hardware solutions for OEMs that support voice, data, and optical networks. Further, it offers consulting and professional solutions to the service-provider and enterprise market, including project management, network implementation, network installation, network upgrades, rebuilds, maintenance, and consulting services. Additionally, the company provides network systems design, site acquisition services, asset audits, architectural and engineering services, program management, construction management and inspection, installation, maintenance, and other technical services, as well as in-field design, computer aided design and drawing services, fiber, and distributed antenna system deployments. The company was formerly known as Mantra Venture Group Ltd. and changed its name to Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. in December 2017. Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Longwood, Florida.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

