Critical Contrast: Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) versus Venus Concept (OTCMKTS:VERO)

Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Calmare Therapeutics and Venus Concept.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Venus Concept 0 1 1 0 2.50

Venus Concept has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Venus Concept’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Venus Concept shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and Venus Concept’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Venus Concept $110.41 million 1.03 -$40.62 million ($4.77) -0.74

Calmare Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venus Concept.

Profitability

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Venus Concept -116.24% -297.65% -67.47%

Summary

Venus Concept beats Calmare Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as Competitive Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated in August 2014. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

