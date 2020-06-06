Financial Contrast: ProGreen Properties (OTCMKTS:PGUS) vs. Seritage Growth Properties (OTCMKTS:SRG)

ProGreen Properties (OTCMKTS:PGUS) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

ProGreen Properties has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ProGreen Properties and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProGreen Properties N/A N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties -46.24% -6.91% -2.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ProGreen Properties and Seritage Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProGreen Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Seritage Growth Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Seritage Growth Properties has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.19%. Given Seritage Growth Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seritage Growth Properties is more favorable than ProGreen Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProGreen Properties and Seritage Growth Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProGreen Properties N/A N/A -$1.01 million N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties $168.63 million 2.78 -$59.40 million N/A N/A

ProGreen Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seritage Growth Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of ProGreen Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seritage Growth Properties beats ProGreen Properties on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProGreen Properties

ProGreen US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on agricultural operations and residential real estate development activities in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as ProGreen Properties, Inc. and changed its name to ProGreen US, Inc. in July 2016. ProGreen US, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. Pursuant to a master lease, the Company has the right to recapture certain space from Sears Holdings for retenanting or redevelopment purposes. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

