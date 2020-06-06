Contrasting Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and Appian (NYSE:APPN)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dynatrace and Appian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $545.80 million 18.60 -$418.02 million ($0.53) -68.21 Appian $260.35 million 13.93 -$50.71 million ($0.77) -69.62

Appian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dynatrace. Appian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace -76.59% -23.20% -6.92% Appian -15.61% -28.77% -13.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dynatrace and Appian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 4 14 0 2.78 Appian 1 5 1 0 2.00

Dynatrace presently has a consensus target price of $33.42, indicating a potential downside of 7.56%. Appian has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.72%. Given Dynatrace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Appian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Appian shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Appian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Appian on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include business process management systems, dynamic case management, digital process automation, and low-code development. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, life sciences, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

