Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) vs. Accenture (NASDAQ:ACN) Financial Review

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences N/A -123.65% -101.75% Accenture 11.13% 32.87% 15.96%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Artelo Biosciences and Accenture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Accenture 1 7 17 0 2.64

Artelo Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 510.69%. Accenture has a consensus target price of $209.38, suggesting a potential upside of 0.43%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than Accenture.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Accenture’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$2.17 million N/A N/A Accenture $43.22 billion 3.07 $4.78 billion $7.36 28.33

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Artelo Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accenture beats Artelo Biosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies. The company's Financial Services segment offers services that address profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes, and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies for banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes for healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company's Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. Its Resources segment enables clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries to develop and implement strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies. Accenture plc has a strategic alliance with Quantexa and nCino, Inc. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

