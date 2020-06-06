WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) and FFD Financial (NASDAQ:FFDF) Financial Comparison

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) and WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get FFD Financial alerts:

FFD Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%.

This table compares FFD Financial and WCF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFD Financial $19.27 million 3.00 $6.32 million N/A N/A WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.13 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

FFD Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FFD Financial and WCF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FFD Financial and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A WCF Bancorp -1.40% -0.24% -0.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of FFD Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

FFD Financial has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FFD Financial beats WCF Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides home mortgage loans, home equity line of credit, auto and boat loans, overdraft protection line of credit, personal loans, business term loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and equipment loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers online banking and bill pay, e-statement, overdraft protection, mobile banking, night depository, cash management, wire transfer, safe deposit box, night depository, and teller services. Further, the company through its subsidiary, FFD Risk Management, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Boulevard, Sugarcreek, Berlin, and Mt. Hope. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for WCF Financial Bank that various banking products and services. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposits. The company also invests in securities. It operates one full-service branch in Independence, Iowa. WCF Bancorp, Inc. is based in Webster City, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for FFD Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFD Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.