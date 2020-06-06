Head-To-Head Comparison: Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) and Talos Energy (NASDAQ:TALO)

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -144.41% -7.52% -2.29% Talos Energy 34.82% 17.40% 7.17%

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Talos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.06 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.92 Talos Energy $927.62 million 1.08 $58.73 million $3.56 4.31

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Extraction Oil & Gas and Talos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 5 4 2 0 1.73 Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Extraction Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 761.93%. Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $19.17, suggesting a potential upside of 24.86%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than Talos Energy.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 179,300 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 138,100 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 347.9MMBoe; and had 1,538 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

