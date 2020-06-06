LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 404.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of OTLK opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.32. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 157.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27,946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 436,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

