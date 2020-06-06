Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BIG has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE BIG opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Big Lots by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $7,180,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

