Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
BIG has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
NYSE BIG opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96.
In other Big Lots news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Big Lots by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $7,180,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
