Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

