HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $16.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

