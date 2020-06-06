Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Level One Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of LEVL stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $138.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

