Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) will post $79.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.10 million to $80.20 million. Inseego posted sales of $55.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $300.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.70 million to $301.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $355.92 million, with estimates ranging from $355.10 million to $356.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSG. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. National Securities raised shares of Inseego from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

In related news, insider Ashish Sharma sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $28,217.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,847.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 6,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $68,990.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,803 shares of company stock valued at $143,827 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Inseego during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Inseego by 77.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 42,341 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inseego by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Inseego by 379.4% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 100,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 79,722 shares during the period. 43.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $9.96 on Friday. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $964.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

