Analysts Expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.70 Million

Brokerages expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) to announce $108.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.89 million to $112.50 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $121.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $493.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.27 million to $515.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $507.64 million, with estimates ranging from $447.92 million to $569.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. ValuEngine cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $574.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $103,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,101 shares of company stock valued at $597,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,010,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,005 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 48.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,876,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 609,704 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 12.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,748,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 194,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 96,048 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 122.2% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 937,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 515,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

