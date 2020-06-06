The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report $55.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.54 million to $57.04 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $73.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $243.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.90 million to $257.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $253.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $69.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.27 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.83%.

Several analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $433.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

