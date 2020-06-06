ValuEngine Upgrades Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) to Hold

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $95.88 million during the quarter. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.12% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

