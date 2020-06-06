$28.40 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce sales of $28.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $32.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $32.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $137.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $140.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $141.05 million, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Several research firms recently commented on RWT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $7.08 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $668.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29.

In related news, Director Fred Matera acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after buying an additional 1,730,379 shares during the period. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $10,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 146,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,036,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 51,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

