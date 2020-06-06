East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce sales of $375.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $379.30 million and the lowest is $372.00 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $420.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. UBS Group boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.