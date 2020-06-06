ValuEngine Downgrades Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Sell

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OFC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

