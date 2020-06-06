Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $341.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) will post sales of $341.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.00 million and the lowest is $339.40 million. Briggs & Stratton posted sales of $471.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Briggs & Stratton.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $473.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.83 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of BGG stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.58. Briggs & Stratton has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 39,898 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Briggs & Stratton in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Briggs & Stratton (BGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.