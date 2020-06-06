Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $73.57, but opened at $71.76. Datadog shares last traded at $71.76, with a volume of 5,502,500 shares changing hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $357,204.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,192.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,374,834 shares of company stock worth $125,570,941. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion and a PE ratio of -471.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 388.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 975,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 776,192 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,898,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,857,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

