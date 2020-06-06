Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $6.50. The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $6.80. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1,104,200 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.13.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,805.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,284.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 159,427 shares of company stock worth $986,443 over the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,802 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 37,140.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $227.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.