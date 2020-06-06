Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Shares Up 6.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.06, 2,335,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,355,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Specifically, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $80,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,295,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,760,132.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $234,731. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

