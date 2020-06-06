Citigroup (NYSE:C) Trading 5.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $72.00. The stock traded as high as $62.47 and last traded at $58.86, 44,615,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 25,813,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.65.

C has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

