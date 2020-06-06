ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Shares Up 11.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) traded up 11.4% on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $35.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ONEOK traded as high as $47.12 and last traded at $45.35, 8,041,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 5,700,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.71.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OKE. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $313,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $461,100.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

