Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.11. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aileron Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 27,486 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 36,893 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 632.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 300,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 150,833 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.76.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

