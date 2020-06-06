Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.14, but opened at $16.67. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Yext shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 1,448,156 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Yext in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

In other news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $41,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 183,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,321.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 17,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $173,184.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,461,791.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 370,099 shares of company stock worth $4,927,046. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Yext by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Yext by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Yext by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

