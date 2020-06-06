eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.38, but opened at $49.36. eBay shares last traded at $48.54, with a volume of 899,559 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $324,031,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $169,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

