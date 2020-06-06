Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $35.42 and last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 932889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. Domo had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,746,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $882.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

