Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $375.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $328.00 and last traded at $327.11, with a volume of 2875152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $322.32.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.14.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 365,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $107,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,063,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,397.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

