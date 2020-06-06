Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $375.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $328.00 and last traded at $327.11, with a volume of 2875152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $322.32.
AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.14.
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,397.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.
About Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.