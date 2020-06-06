Old Dominion Freight Line Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,007 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,013% compared to the average daily volume of 95 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 256,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $169.63 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $88.61 and a one year high of $171.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Datadog Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling
Datadog Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling
Hersha Hospitality Trust Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Hersha Hospitality Trust Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Old Republic International Shares Up 6.7% Following Insider Buying Activity
Old Republic International Shares Up 6.7% Following Insider Buying Activity
Citigroup Trading 5.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade
Citigroup Trading 5.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade
ONEOK Shares Up 11.4% on Analyst Upgrade
ONEOK Shares Up 11.4% on Analyst Upgrade
Aileron Therapeutics Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
Aileron Therapeutics Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report