Old Dominion Freight Line Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,007 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,013% compared to the average daily volume of 95 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 256,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $169.63 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $88.61 and a one year high of $171.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

