Brokerages Expect Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320,000.00

Brokerages expect Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) to post sales of $320,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. Anterix posted sales of $1.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $1.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 million to $1.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.24 million, with estimates ranging from $1.44 million to $8.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.16). Anterix had a negative net margin of 2,406.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of ATEX opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Anterix has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.60 million, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, insider Elaine Gangeri sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $31,867.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,685.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gena L. Ashe sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $36,457.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,759.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 322,587 shares of company stock worth $15,869,319 and have sold 3,782 shares worth $204,295. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Anterix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Anterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Anterix by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Anterix by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 315,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,654 shares in the last quarter.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

