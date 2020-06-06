Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce $1.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $2.75 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $76.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 97.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $143.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $166.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $315.22 million, with estimates ranging from $218.16 million to $383.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIND. Sidoti downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Mark Ein purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,729.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,565.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,923,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after buying an additional 1,355,129 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth approximately $3,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,561,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1,318.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 330,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 307,216 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 229,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $504.79 million, a P/E ratio of -170.42 and a beta of 2.29.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

