Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €108.38 ($126.02).

SIE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Siemens alerts:

FRA SIE opened at €108.54 ($126.21) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €88.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €99.41. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.