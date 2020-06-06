Analysts Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $511.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report sales of $511.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $535.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $497.20 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $454.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

In related news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 74,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 33.7% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 22,595 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 495,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 65,253 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 997,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 157,219 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 92.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 242,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

