Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post $80.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.67 million to $83.00 million. Amerisafe reported sales of $91.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full-year sales of $324.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.16 million to $325.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $303.39 million, with estimates ranging from $301.10 million to $305.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Amerisafe had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMSF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Amerisafe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $69.03 on Friday. Amerisafe has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $80.65. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In other news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $152,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Amerisafe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,586,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,865,000 after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amerisafe by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Amerisafe by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

