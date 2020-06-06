Mesoblast Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 9,317 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,360% compared to the typical daily volume of 638 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

Mesoblast stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 3.52. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 197.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. On average, analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

