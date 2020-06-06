Traders Buy High Volume of FOX Put Options (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 6,735 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 150% compared to the average volume of 2,694 put options.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. FOX has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FOX will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

