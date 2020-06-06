ChemoCentryx Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,273 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,820% compared to the average volume of 535 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCXI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

CCXI opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 2.08. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,736.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 19,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $1,183,388.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 79,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,695.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,913 shares of company stock worth $11,218,392. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

