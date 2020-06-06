iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,103 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,589% compared to the average volume of 57 call options.

Shares of AAXJ stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $76.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 32,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

