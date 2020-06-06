B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Shares of HTGC opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 57.0% in the first quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 5,505,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 121,591.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,557 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

