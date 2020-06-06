Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROKU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $104.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.20 and its 200 day moving average is $121.59. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. Roku’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $959,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,203.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $559,433.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,075.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,739 shares of company stock worth $20,184,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Roku by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $2,999,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

