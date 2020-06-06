Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Rating Reiterated by Aegis

Aegis reissued their buy rating on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVGR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Avinger from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Avinger has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). Avinger had a negative net margin of 211.96% and a negative return on equity of 270.15%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 568,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Avinger makes up approximately 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

