Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Given Buy Rating at Aegis

Aegis restated their buy rating on shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

DARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group began coverage on Dare Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Dare Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Dare Bioscience from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dare Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get Dare Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.86. Dare Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. Analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dare Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dare Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dare Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.