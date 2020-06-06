Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Delcath Systems (NYSE:DCTH)

Delcath Systems (NYSE:DCTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

DCTH stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50.

Delcath Systems (NYSE:DCTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($108.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's investigational products include melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

