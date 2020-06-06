Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,244 ($16.36) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.34) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,590 ($20.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,790 ($23.55) to GBX 1,565 ($20.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,517 ($19.96) price target (down from GBX 1,966 ($25.86)) on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,487.20 ($19.56).

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,418 ($18.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. Intermediate Capital Group has a one year low of GBX 452 ($5.95) and a one year high of GBX 1,896 ($24.94). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,384.31.

In related news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan sold 15,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.18), for a total transaction of £127,500 ($167,719.02). Also, insider Andrew Sykes bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 836 ($11.00) per share, for a total transaction of £41,800 ($54,985.53). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,867 shares of company stock worth $35,667,556.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

