Aegis Reaffirms Buy Rating for Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML)

Aegis restated their buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stemline Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush lowered Stemline Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Stemline Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Shares of STML stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Stemline Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 150.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 53,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $261,655.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Gionco sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,936 shares of company stock valued at $517,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,883,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 274,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,023,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 345,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

